BRIEF-Canyon Capital seeks election of Frederick Arnold as a director at Ambac
#Funds News
April 8, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canyon Capital seeks election of Frederick Arnold as a director at Ambac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Canyon Capital Advisors LLC:

* Canyon Capital continues to press for change at Ambac, announcing proxy contest to elect Frederick Arnold as an independent director

* Canyon Capital seeks to replace current director Jeffrey Stein with Frederick Arnold

* Supports agreement between Ambac and stockholders to replace 2 Ambac’s directors with nominees approved by stockholders

* Owns almost 5% of outstanding shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
