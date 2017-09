April 8 (Reuters) - Goodfellow Inc:

* Goodfellow reports its results for the three months ended february 29, 2016

* Consolidated sales for three months ended february 29, 2016 were $108.7 million compared to $98.1 million last year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12