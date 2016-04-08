FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nav Canada Q2 revenue $309 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nav Canada Q2 revenue $309 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Nav Canada

* Nav canada announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $309 million

* Nav canada says growth in air traffic volumes of 4.5 per cent for q2 of fiscal 2016

* Says To Revise Service Charges Through A Temporary One-Year rate reduction in addition to revisions to our base rates

* Nav canada says also proposing to revise its base rates in order to ensure they are aligned with costs.

* Nav canada says proposed revision will result in an average reduction of 3.9 per cent from existing base rates

* Net movement in regulatory deferral accounts for q2 was an expense of $15 million as compared to an expense of $11 million

* Nav canada qtrly net loss (before net movement in regulatory deferral accounts including rate stabilization) of $24 million versus net loss of $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.