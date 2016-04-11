FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 mln to $62 mln
April 11, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 mln to $62 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in demand, as subsys prescription volumes were down

* Says company estimates decrease in wholesale channel inventory levels to be in range of $7 million

* Insys therapeutics inc says estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in demand, as subsys prescription volumes were down

* Preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 million to $62 million

* Expects subsys prescription decline is close to stabilizing

* Believes “heightened publicity” around opioid epidemic resulted in sensitivity by some healthcare providers to prescribe opioids

* At current sales levels, company believes it will remain profitable and intends to pursue all of its research and development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

