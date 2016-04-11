BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 mln to $62 mln

April 11 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in demand, as subsys prescription volumes were down
* Says company estimates decrease in wholesale channel inventory levels to be in range of $7 million
* Insys therapeutics inc says estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in demand, as subsys prescription volumes were down
* Preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 million to $62 million
* Expects subsys prescription decline is close to stabilizing
* Believes “heightened publicity” around opioid epidemic resulted in sensitivity by some healthcare providers to prescribe opioids
* At current sales levels, company believes it will remain profitable and intends to pursue all of its research and development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )