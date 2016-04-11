FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yamana Gold Inc says Q1 production 308,000 ounces of gold
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold Inc says Q1 production 308,000 ounces of gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc says

* Q1 production of approximately 308,000 ounces of gold

* Yamana gold inc sees may to december average gold production 30,000 oz

* Acquisition of rdm to raise production profile of brio gold division to initial annualized production at full capacity of 250,000 gold ounces

* Yamana gold inc sees 2017 gold production of 85,000 oz, sees 2018 gold production of 104,000 oz

* Consolidated gold production guidance increased by 30,000 ounces, 85,000 ounces and 104,000 ounces in 2016, 2017 and 2018

* For full year of 2016, company expects production of approximately 50,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

