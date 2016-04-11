FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gain Capital Holdings Inc March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 bln, down 11.9 pct from Feb. 2016
April 11, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gain Capital Holdings Inc March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 bln, down 11.9 pct from Feb. 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from February 2016 and 23.0 pct from March 2015

* Says March OTC trading volume of $266.7 billion , a decrease of 3.5 pct from February 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March active OTC accounts of 136,559, a decrease of 5.0 pct from February 2016 and an increase of 37.9 pct from March 2015

* Otc average daily volume 1 of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from february 2016 and 23.0 pct from march 2015 in retail segment

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility seen in latter half of Q4 continued into Q1

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility resulted in Gain’s retail revenue per million tracking roughly 10 pct above our Q4 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

