BRIEF-Tobira Therapeutics and DONG-A ST enter into license agreements for evogliptin and cenicriviroc
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tobira Therapeutics and DONG-A ST enter into license agreements for evogliptin and cenicriviroc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Tobira Therapeutics Inc

* Co and DONG-A ST enter into license agreements for evogliptin and cenicriviroc

* Tobira has acquired exclusive rights to develop and market evogliptin in combination with cenicriviroc

* Acquired exclusive rights to develop, market evogliptin in United States, Canada, Europe, Australia for all therapeutic indications

* Under terms of agreement, DONG-A received an upfront cash payment of $1.5 million

* Dong-A eligible to receive up to an additional $25 million in payments

* Dong-A may receive up to an additional $35 million for commercial milestones

* Received an upfront cash payment of $0.5 million and is eligible to receive up to an additional $2.5 million in payments

* In addition, each party will receive tiered royalty payments based on net sales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

