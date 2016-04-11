FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axios Mobile hires Michael Cooke to management team as chief financial officer
April 11, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axios Mobile hires Michael Cooke to management team as chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Axios Mobile Assets Corp

* Axios says addition of Michael Cooke to its management team in role of chief financial officer

* Michael Cooke most recently served as senior director, business planning & strategy at achievers corp

* Marc Topacio is transitioning from role of chief financial officer to become vice president of pooling operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

