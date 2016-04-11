BRIEF-Axios Mobile hires Michael Cooke to management team as chief financial officer

April 11 (Reuters) - Axios Mobile Assets Corp
* Axios says addition of Michael Cooke to its management team in role of chief financial officer
* Michael Cooke most recently served as senior director, business planning & strategy at achievers corp
* Marc Topacio is transitioning from role of chief financial officer to become vice president of pooling operations