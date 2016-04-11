FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources increases its 2016 capital program to $148 mln from previous guidance of $70 mln
April 11, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whitecap Resources increases its 2016 capital program to $148 mln from previous guidance of $70 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc

* Announces an increase to its 2016 capital program by $78 million to $148 million from previous guidance of $70 million

* Increased capital program will be funded by reducing monthly dividend to $0.0233 per share and increased funds flow

* Increased capital funded by reducing monthly dividend to $0.0233/share from $0.0375/share and increased funds flow

* Revises 2016 average production to 39,500 boe/d from 38,800 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

