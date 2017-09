April 11 (Reuters) - INV Metals Inc

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 15 million common shares at a price of $0.20 per share

* Intends to use proceeds to initiate selected critical path, long-term items required to complete feasibility study in ecuador project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)