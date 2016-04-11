FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ad Hoc Group of Puerto Rico's General Obligation Bondholders reach framework agreement with Assured Guaranty on insurer-specific modifications
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ad Hoc Group of Puerto Rico's General Obligation Bondholders reach framework agreement with Assured Guaranty on insurer-specific modifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The Ad Hoc Group Of Puerto Rico’s General Obligation Bondholders:

* Reached a framework agreement with assured guaranty on insurer-specific modifications

* Assured guaranty supports creditor-led restructuring proposal for puerto rico general obligation bonds

* Assured guaranty would agree to deferral of principal repayment on terms economically consistent with previously released term sheet

* Assured guaranty will not invest in new money component, but that will not affect ability to raise such new money component Source text for Eikon:

Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
