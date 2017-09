April 11 (Reuters) - CHS Inc

* Qtrly net loss of $31.0 million compared with earnings of $92.8 million for same period in fiscal 2015

* CHS Inc Q2 revenue fell 20 pct to $6.7 bln

* CHS reports fiscal 2016 six-month earnings of $235.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)