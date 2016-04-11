BRIEF-T2 Biosystems expects Q1 revenue about $1 mln

April 11 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc :

* Says “predicting contract close rates within a fiscal quarter in early stages of product adoption can be difficult”

* Says adjusted its full year 2016 T2Candida commitment goal to 45 to 65 accounts globally

* Says expects that Q1 revenue will be approximately $1 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due to slower than expected start to year, T2 has adjusted full year 2016 T2Candida commitment goal to 45 to 65 accounts globally