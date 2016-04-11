FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FXCM says retail customer trading volume $291 bln in March
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FXCM says retail customer trading volume $291 bln in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc :

* Says retail customer trading volume of $291 billion in March 2016, 6% lower than February 2016 and 11% lower than March 2015

* Says average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.7 billion in march 2016, 15% lower than March 2015

* Retail customer trading volume for Q1 2016 was $931 billion, 0.3% lower than Q1 2015

* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.7 billion in March 2016, 15% lower than March 2015

* Says active accounts of 175,736 as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 4,829 accounts, or 3%, from March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.