FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01

* Company anticipates production from Nisku l2l pool will remain shut-in until there is a recovery in commodity prices

* Currently company does not have significant capital commitments authorized for 2016

* Production from Nisku l2l pool was shut-in Jan 19, 2016 because production is uneconomic under current commodity price environment

* Proved plus probable reserve volumes are 80% oil and natural gas liquids weighted at year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.