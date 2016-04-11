BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01

April 11 (Reuters) - Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01

* Company anticipates production from Nisku l2l pool will remain shut-in until there is a recovery in commodity prices

* Currently company does not have significant capital commitments authorized for 2016

* Production from Nisku l2l pool was shut-in Jan 19, 2016 because production is uneconomic under current commodity price environment

* Proved plus probable reserve volumes are 80% oil and natural gas liquids weighted at year end