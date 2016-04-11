FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halyard Health Announces Agreement to Acquire CORPAK MedSystems
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halyard Health Announces Agreement to Acquire CORPAK MedSystems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc :

* Acquisition is an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of $174 million

* Deal funded with a combination of current cash and halyard’s revolving credit facility

* Transaction is expected to be $0.05 accretive to halyard’s fiscal year 2016 adjusted dilutive net earnings per share

* Updating its previously announced full year 2016 adjusted diluted eps guidance to $1.50 to $1.70

* In 2017 transaction is expected to be approximately $0.15 accretive

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
