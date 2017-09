April 11 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings S.A. :

* System load factor for march 2016 was 75.4%, a 2.9 percentage point increase when compared to march 2015

* Says march rpm’s 1.37 billion, up 3.4 percent

* March available seat miles 1.82 billion versus 1.83 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)