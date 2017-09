April 11 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Has entered into an agreement with underwriters under which underwriters have agreed to buy 9.1 million shares at c$1.65 per share

* Net proceeds from offering will be used for mill expansion and associated infrastructure, working capital