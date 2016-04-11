FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enerplus says deal for about $95.5 mln
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enerplus says deal for about $95.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp

* Says deal for approximately $95.5 million

* Divestment is expected to be accretive on both a production per debt adjusted share and funds flow per debt adjusted share basis

* Divestment is expected to have a modest impact on 2016 funds flow

* Enerplus is maintaining its 2016 production guidance range of 90,000 to 94,000 boe per day, despite divestment

* Has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total $288.5 million upon closing of the divestment, to reduce its outstanding debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
