BRIEF-Pacific exploration continues to work with its creditors

April 11 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Continues to work with its creditors to formulate a comprehensive financial restructuring
* Continues to evaluate methods to restructure its balance sheet, ensure long-term viability of its business
* A number of proposals have been received from third parties regarding restructuring
* Board formed independent committee of directors to provide recommendation with respect to potential restructuring
* Company and its creditors are working to finding best alternative for long-term interests of company