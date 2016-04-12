FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yingli signs exclusive solar panel supply agreement in the Dominican Republic
April 12, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yingli signs exclusive solar panel supply agreement in the Dominican Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli signs an exclusive solar panel supply agreement for PV projects in the Dominican Republic

* Says exclusivity period will run until mid 2019, during which commercial terms are also fixed by agreement

* Yingli green energy says to date, 50 MW of projects are at advanced stage with anticipated construction during 2017

* Yingli Europe expects to supply up to 200 megawatts of solar panels to European EPC partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

