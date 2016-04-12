FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp names Dhiaa Jamil chief operating officer
April 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp names Dhiaa Jamil chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Corp says Dhiaa Jamil named chief operating officer

* Duke Energy Corp says Melissa Anderson named executive vice president, administration and chief human resources officer

* In addition, a new group, business transformation and technology, is being formed to support company’s strategy

* Says Brian Savoy will lead new organization as senior vice president

* Group to be comprised of existing information, technology, security organizations, resources dedicated to business transformation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
