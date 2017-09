April 12 (Reuters) - Federal Realty Investment Trust

* James Taylor will be stepping down from role to assume position of CEO and president of Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Has engaged Grant Morgan & Associates of Bethesda, MD. to conduct search for Taylor’s replacement

* Search for Taylor's replacement will begin immediately