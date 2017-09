April 12 (Reuters) - Time Out Group:

* Alfredo Ouro Villaraviz has been appointed Time Out’s senior vice president of product

* Says Antonio Rodríguez De La Torre has been appointed director, technology - travel at Time Out

* Time Out Group says acquired Hallstreet a geo-mapping startup for an undisclosed sum