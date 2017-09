April 12 (Reuters) - Wilks Brothers, Llc

* Acquired ownership of an aggregate of 3.1 million additional common shares in capital of trican well service ltd

* Now owns approximately 15.98% of issued and outstanding common shares of trican well service ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TCW.TO ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)