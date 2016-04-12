FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviat Networks will be reducing its headcount by about 87 positions
April 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviat Networks will be reducing its headcount by about 87 positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Aviat Networks Inc :

* Company will be reducing its headcount by approximately 87 positions

* Majority of workforce reductions are anticipated to take place in aviat’s fiscal 2016 q4

* Will also be implementing next phase of its corporate realignment programs

* Says reduction resulting in an estimated annualized savings of approximately $6.0 - $7.0 million

* Anticipates that it will incur restructuring expenses associated with events of approximately $4.0 million

* Board intends to implement a plan that addresses company’s non- compliance prior to 180-day period granted by nasdaq

* Inclusive of workforce reductions, company anticipates overall savings of approximately $14.0 - $16.0 million during fy 2017 compared to fy 2016

* Term revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

