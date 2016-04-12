FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rice Energy announces public offering of common stock
April 12, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rice Energy announces public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc :

* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 23.5 million shares of its common stock

* NGP Rice Holdings is offering 3.5 million shares of Rice Energy’s common stock

* Intends to use portion of proceeds from offering to buy Marcellus, Utica assets from Alpha Natural Resources for $200 million

* Rice Energy is offering 20 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

