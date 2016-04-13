BRIEF-Rice Energy Inc announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Rice Energy Inc - announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

* Rice Energy Inc - Underwritten public offering of 29.9 million shares of common stock priced at $16.35 per share

* Rice Energy Inc - Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager of offering

* Rice Energy Inc - Intends to use portion of proceeds from offering to acquire Marcellus,Utica assets from Alpha Natural Resources, Inc for $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: