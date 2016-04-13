FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody Energy files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Peabody obtained $800 million in debtor-in-possession financing facilities

* As required under New York Stock Exchange regulations, trading in shares of company stock on nyse is expected to be suspended immediately

* Also announced today that planned sale of co’s New Mexico,Colorado assets was terminated after buyer was unable to complete transaction

* No Australian entities are included in filings, and Australian operations are continuing as usual Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

