BRIEF-Aircastle says closed or committed to more than $850 mln in new investments for 2016

* Aircastle ltd says closed or committed to more than $850 million in new investments for 2016

* Recently secured $695 million in new unsecured financing from three different sources

* Funding consists of $500 million in senior notes due 2023, 3-year $120 million term financing facility from group of japanese finance institutions

* Funding also consists of $75 million expansion of revolving credit facility to $675 million

* Term of revolver was also extended one year to may 2020