BRIEF-AG&E Holdings to acquire Advanced Gaming Associates

April 13 (Reuters) - Ag&E Holdings Inc

* ag&e holdings inc says prior to closing of transaction, age intends to make a cash distribution

* ag&e holdings inc says at this time age estimates amount of distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share

* ag&e holdings inc says age expects tomasello to serve as interim chief executive officer of age

* Consideration for transaction will be a mix of stock of age and a five-year note

* At closing aga will receive new shares in age that equal about 31% of outstanding shares of age’s common stock

* Says at closing aga will also receive a note for $1 million in principal

* Says prior to closing of transaction, age intends to make a cash distribution to its existing shareholders

* Says age estimates amount of cash distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share

* ag&e says if certain product targets are satisfied in 2 yrs, aga will get new shares in age such that aga’s shares will be 45% of outstanding age shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)