FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AG&E Holdings to acquire Advanced Gaming Associates
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AG&E Holdings to acquire Advanced Gaming Associates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Ag&E Holdings Inc

* ag&e holdings inc says prior to closing of transaction, age intends to make a cash distribution

* ag&e holdings inc says at this time age estimates amount of distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share

* ag&e holdings inc says age expects tomasello to serve as interim chief executive officer of age

* Consideration for transaction will be a mix of stock of age and a five-year note

* At closing aga will receive new shares in age that equal about 31% of outstanding shares of age’s common stock

* Says at closing aga will also receive a note for $1 million in principal

* Says prior to closing of transaction, age intends to make a cash distribution to its existing shareholders

* Says age estimates amount of cash distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share

* ag&e says if certain product targets are satisfied in 2 yrs, aga will get new shares in age such that aga’s shares will be 45% of outstanding age shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.