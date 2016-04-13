FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces C$35 million bought deal financing
April 13, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces C$35 million bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius Minerals Corp says bought deal financing of 3.1 million shares of Altius at a price of C$11.25 per common share

* Plans to use net proceeds to partially fund previously copper purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Yamana Gold Inc

* Syndicate of underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 3.1 million shares of Altius at C$11.25/share

* Has paid $8 million as an initial payment for copper purchase agreement and balance of us$52 million is due on or about May 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
