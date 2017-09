April 13 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp :

* Press Release - TransCanada announces increased preferred share issuance

* Aggregate gross proceeds of offering will now be $500 million

* Offering of cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset first preferred shares, series 13, size has been increased to 20 million shares

* Offering no longer includes previously granted underwriters’ option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: