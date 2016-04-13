FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Encanto Potash expands MOU with Metals And Minerals Trading Co of India
April 13, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Encanto Potash expands MOU with Metals And Minerals Trading Co of India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Encanto Potash Corp :

* Encanto confirms that MOU is now expanded for an annual supply of a minimum of 2,000,000 metric tonnes of potash

* Says finalized important terms for their memorandum of understanding with Metals And Minerals Trading Company of India

* MOU allows for immediate supply of potash by Encanto to MMTC, while Encanto concurrently continues to develop Muskowekwan project

* MOU also allows for immediate supply of potash by Encanto to MMTC

* MOU provides that MMTC will also act as Encanto’s worldwide distributor of potash on an exclusive basis

* Encanto Potash Corp says now intends to create joint trading company with Muskowekwan First Nation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
