BRIEF-Seagate technology sees Q3 non-gaap gross margin of about 23%
April 13, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seagate technology sees Q3 non-gaap gross margin of about 23%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Sees non-gaap gross margin of approximately 23% for fiscal q3 2016

* Company expects to report hdd unit shipments of approximately 39 million, representing approximately 40% market share in q3

* Says non-gaap operating expenses for fiscal q3 are expected to be approximately $438 million

* Difference in co’s revenue,non-gaap gross margin from forecast due to reduced demand for traditional mission critical hdd enterprise products

* “we are disappointed that we did not anticipate weaker demand in march quarter”

* Seagate technology plc says is in process of “prioritizing our strategic positioning, manufacturing footprint and operating expense investments”

* Reduced demand in quarter combined with focused inventory reductions decreased company’s utilization of certain factories

* Difference from forecast due to reduced demand for co’s systems and silicon products,reduced demand for desktop client products in china

* Difference from forecast due to company’s decision to not aggressively participate in low capacity notebook market

* Reduced demand in quarter combined with focused inventory reductions decreased company’s utilization of certain factories

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

