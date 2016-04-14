FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calgon Carbon to buy carbon,filter aid unit of Arkema subsidiary for $160 mln
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calgon Carbon to buy carbon,filter aid unit of Arkema subsidiary for $160 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Calgon Carbon Corp

* Transaction is valued at eur145.5 million ($160.1 million)

* Transaction, anticipated to close in Q4 2016,expected to be accretive to Calgon Carbon’s fully diluted earnings per share in 2017

* Expects to finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt

* When combined with expected synergies, these actions are expected to improve business’ ebitda by 40% or more by 2019

* Transaction includes cash purchase price of eur137.7 million ($151.5 million), and assumption of unfunded pension liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
