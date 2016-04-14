FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold provides guidance for 2016 gold production
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold provides guidance for 2016 gold production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Says providing guidance for 2016 total production of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold

* Exploration budget has been increased to approximately $18 million

* Continue to assess east timmins properties in order to plan for regional exploration program late in 2016 or beginning in 2017

* Sees total capital spend of $120 million of which $52 million to be focused on advancing capital development at East Timmins operations

* 2016 guidance of cash operating costs of between C$800 - C$850 (us$600 - us$650)

* Anticipating a total capital spend of $120 million dollars for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

