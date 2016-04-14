FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackrock Q1 shr $3.92 vs est $4.29
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock Q1 shr $3.92 vs est $4.29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Term net inflows in q1 versus. $70.4 billion of long-term net inflows in q1 last year

* Says Assets Under Management At Q1 End were $4.74 trillion versus. $4.77 trillion last year

* Ishares long-term net inflows of $24.2 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $35.5 billion last year

* Qtrly adjusted operating income $1,047 million versus $1,077 million last year

* Q1 gaap revenue $2,624 million versus. $2,723 million last year

* Qtrly adjusted operating margin 41.6 percent versus 41.2 percent last year

* End, cash management aum decreased 3% to $292.0 billion

* Qtrly adjusted net income $711 million versus $830 million last year

* Term net outflows of $0.4 billion in quarter

* Q1 gaap operating margin 36.7 percent versus. 39.2 percent last year

* Q1 gaap net income $657 million versus. $ 822 million last year

* Says 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.29 per share and $300 million of share repurchases

* Restructuring charge of $76 million from initiative to streamline and simplify organization excluded from as adjusted results

* Blackrock reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $3.92, or $4.25 as adjusted

* Blackrock reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $3.92, or $4.25 as adjusted

* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr view $4.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr $3.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.