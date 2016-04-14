BRIEF-Bank of America Q1 earnings of $0.21 per share

April 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp :

* Reports Q1-16 net income of $2.7 billion, earnings per share of $0.21

* Bank of America Corp qtrly non-interest expense declined 1.0 billion, or 6 percent, to $14.8 billion

* Estimated CET1 capital ratio under Basel 3 standardized approach on fully phased-in basis 11.0 percent at Q1 end versus 10.8 percent at Q4 end

* Qtrly non interest income of $10.3 billion, compared to $11.5 billion

* “This quarter, we benefited from good consumer and commercial banking activity”

* Qtrly average deposit balances grew $41.3 billion, or 8 percent

* Bank of America says q1 total revenue, net of interest expense, (FTE basis), was $19.7 billion

* Bank of America says q1 provision for credit losses $997 million versus $765 million last year

* Qtrly net charge-offs declined to $1.1 billion from $1.2 billion

* Qtrly net charge-off ratio decreased to 0.48% from 0.56%

* Qtrly net interest income $9,171 million versus $9,411 million

* Bank of America Corp qtrly provision for credit losses increased due to increased reserves in commercial portfolio due to energy sector exposure

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $20.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/1Wtlu6e Further company coverage: