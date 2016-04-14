FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synta Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal announce merger agreement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synta Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal announce merger agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says will acquire all shares of madrigal in exchange for approximately 253.9 million newly issued shares of synta common stock

* Paul a. Friedman, m.d. Named chairman and chief executive officer of combined company

* Madrigal will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of synta in an all-stock transaction

* Says combined company will be named madrigal pharmaceuticals, and paul a. Friedman will become chairman and ceo

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says existing synta shareholders will own 36.0% of combined company and madrigal shareholders will own 64.0%

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says an investor syndicate has committed to invest up to $9 million in madrigal prior to closing of merger

* On completion of deal, anticipated existing synta shareholders will own 36% of combined co, madrigal shareholders to own 64.0%

* Combined company intends to use these proceeds to fund development of mgl-3196 through phase 2 clinical studies in nash, hefh and hofh

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and shareholders of madrigal

* Combined co to use $9 million, with co’s cash balance, to fund development of mgl-3196 through phase 2 clinical studies in nash, hefh, hofh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.