April 14 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp

* Qtrly average net daily gas equivalent production was 1,758 mmcfe/d (23% liquids), an 18% increase over prior year quarter

* Qtrly average net daily liquids production was 68,516 bbl/d, a 71% increase over prior year quarter

* Antero's borrowing base under its upstream credit facility was reaffirmed at $4.5 billion