BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports March quarter profit
April 14, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports March quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Quarterly adjusted shr $1.32

* Quarterly shr $1.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $9.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees June quarter fuel price, including taxes, settled hedges and refinery impact Of $1.48

* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 4.6 percent, including 2 points of impact from foreign currency

* Sees Q2 CASM- ex including profit sharing (compared to 2Q15) up about 2%

* Qtrly total revenue 9,251 million, down 1.5 percent

* Says made $825 million cash contribution and a $350 million stock contribution to its pension plans during quarter

* Says in April, made additional $135 million cash contribution, completing all pension funding for year

* Says on track to reduce adjusted net debt below $6 billion by end of 2016

* Delta Air Lines says special items, net of taxes, in March 2015 quarter totaled $374 million

* Sees June quarter system capacity up 2% - 3% compared to 2Q15

* Delta’s operating revenue for march quarter decreased 1.5 percent, had a $5 million impact from recent events in Brussels

* Says “March quarter represented peak of our non-fuel cost pressures for year” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

