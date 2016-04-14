FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stone Energy says production in q1 was 34 MBOE /day
April 14, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation provides activity update and borrowing base redetermination

* Stone Energy Corp says production for Q1 of 2016 was approximately 34 MBOE (or 204 MMCFE) per day

* Production for Q1 of 2016 was approximately 34 MBOE (or 204 MMCFE) per day, above Q1 production guidance of 32-33 MBOE per day

* Stone Energy Corp says borrowing base under its bank credit agreement has been redetermined from $500 million to $300 million

* Currently Co has about $220 million posted in surety bonds in favor of BOEM, third party bonds and letters of credit

* On April 13, stone was notified that borrowing base under its bank credit agreement has been redetermined from $500 million to $300 million

* In period between farm out contracts, stone plans to move Ensco 8503 to its Alaminos canyon 943 lease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

