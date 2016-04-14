BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q2 earnings c$0.32/shr

April 14 (Reuters) - Shaw Announces Second Quarter And Year

* To-Date results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.32

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.15 billion

* Revising its fiscal 2016 guidance

* Shaw communications sees 2016 consolidated capital investment for consumer,business network services,business infrastructure services, combined $995 million

* Increase in expected capital spend reflects capital projects acquired in inetu transaction, effect of foreign exchange rates