BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q2 earnings c$0.32/shr
April 14, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q2 earnings c$0.32/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Shaw Announces Second Quarter And Year

* To-Date results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.32

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.15 billion

* Revising its fiscal 2016 guidance

* Shaw communications sees 2016 consolidated capital investment for consumer,business network services,business infrastructure services, combined $995 million

* Increase in expected capital spend reflects capital projects acquired in inetu transaction, effect of foreign exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

