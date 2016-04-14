FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.99
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.99

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Qtrly Net Charge

* Wells fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion

* Offs of $886 million, up $178 million from q1 2015

* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.6 billion, down $62 million from q4 2015

* Offs were 0.38 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.33 percent

* Net interest income in q1 2016 increased $79 million from q4 2015 to $11.7 billion

* Q1 total average loans of $927.2 billion, up $64.0 billion, or 7 percent, from q1 2015

* Efficiency ratio was 58.7 percent in q1 2016, compared with 58.4 percent in prior quarter

* Wells fargo & co qtrly net interest margin was 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from q4 2015

* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $44 billion in q1, down $3 billion linked quarter

* Expects to operate at higher end of its targeted efficiency ratio range of 55 to 59 percent for full year 2016.

* Wells fargo & co qtrly nonperforming assets increased by $706 million from q4 2015 to $13.5 billion

* Wells fargo & co says challenges in the energy industry and persistent low rates impacted our bottom line

* Q1-End common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent

* Q1-End return on equity of 11.75 percent versus 12.23 percent at q4-end

* Q1 total loans were $947.3 billion at march 31, 2016, up $30.7 billion, or 3 percent, from december 31, 2015

* Were disciplined in deploying liquidity into investment securities in quarter, with gross purchases well below recent quarters

* Q1 revenue view $21.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.