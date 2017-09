April 14 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* The u.s. Navy awards raytheon $1b next generation jammer engineering and manufacturing development contract

* Will deliver 15 engineering development model pods for mission systems testing, qualification

* Will also deliver 14 aeromechanical pods for airworthiness certification