FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Newcastle Gold and Catalyst Copper announce definitive agreement to combine and create new company
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newcastle Gold and Catalyst Copper announce definitive agreement to combine and create new company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Newcastle Gold Ltd

* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce definitive agreement

* Shareholders of catalyst will receive one common share of newcastle for each common share of catalyst held

* Combined company will continue to be named newcastle gold ltd

* It is a condition of arrangement that catalyst will have not less than c$3.8 million of net cash at closing

* If agreement terminates, catalyst is obligated to pay to newcastle c$1.5 million as a termination payment

* Definitive agreement providing for previously announced combination of respective businesses to create a new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.