BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports preliminary Santander mine production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports preliminary Santander mine production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Trevali Reports Q1

* 2016 santander mine production and record quarterly mill throughput - provides caribou mine commissioning update

* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc

* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine production for q1 of about 6.4 million payable pounds of lead and 221,324 payable ounces of silve

* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of 52-55 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate grading approximately 50 percent zn

* Trevali mining corp says mill throughput for quarter was 209,188 tonnes

* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of 22-25 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate grading about 56-58 percent pb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

