BRIEF-American farmland board authorized company to commence review of strategic alternatives
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American farmland board authorized company to commence review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - American Farmland Co

* American farmland announces review of strategic alternatives

* Board of directors has authorized company to commence a review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value

* Has retained citigroup global markets inc. And raymond james & associates, inc. As its financial advisors

* Has not set a definitive timetable for completion of review process

* Alternatives to be explored may include, jv arrangements, a merger of company, or sale of all or part of co’s and/or its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
