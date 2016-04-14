FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ixia sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ixia sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Ixia :

* Ixia announces preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016

* Sees Q1 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08

* Sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $108 million to $111 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 topline performance primarily impacted by slowdown in network test spending from North America network equipment manufacturer customers in March

* “continued to experience delays in closing network visibility deals” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
