BRIEF-Ixia sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05

April 14 (Reuters) - Ixia :

* Ixia announces preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016

* Sees Q1 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08

* Sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $108 million to $111 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 topline performance primarily impacted by slowdown in network test spending from North America network equipment manufacturer customers in March

* "continued to experience delays in closing network visibility deals"